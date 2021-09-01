Project Angel Parent LLC’s (NYSE:MLNK) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

