Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Option Care Health traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 45366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

