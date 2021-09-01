DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:DALS)

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DALS) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

