Methanex’s (MX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 56.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.25.

TSE:MX opened at C$46.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$28.53 and a 52-week high of C$62.49.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

