Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $42.59 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
