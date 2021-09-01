Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $42.59 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

