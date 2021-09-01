Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) to “Outperform”

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.13.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

