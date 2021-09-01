The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 113.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$100.24.

A number of research firms have commented on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

