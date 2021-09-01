HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

