Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

