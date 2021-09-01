Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSTG opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

