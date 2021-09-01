X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 527,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,867 shares of company stock valued at $403,853. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

