Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Brian McBride Sells 26,857 Shares of Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 365.80 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. Trainline Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

