Insider Buying: Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Shares of LON EEE opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. Empire Metals Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.74 ($0.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62.
Empire Metals Company Profile
