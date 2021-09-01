Biomerica’s (BMRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 190.18% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

