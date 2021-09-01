InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.