Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.62 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $367.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

