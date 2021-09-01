Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

