The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.68 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.30.

TD stock opened at C$81.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

