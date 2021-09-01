FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $364,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

