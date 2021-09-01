Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.22 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.91 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.