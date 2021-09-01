Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $209.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

