Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orange County Bancorp Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Shares of OBT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

