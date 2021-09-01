Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Increased by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.17.

TSE STN opened at C$60.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$61.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $560,274.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

