Financial Comparison: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.97%.

Volatility & Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.39 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.52

Stable Road Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

Summary

Kaman beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

