$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post sales of $781.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

GO stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

