Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.04 million to $33.80 million. GAN reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,240 shares of company stock worth $127,219. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.