Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Trading Up 0.4%

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

About Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. operates as a holding company to Corning Natural Gas Corp. It engages in distribution of natural gas. The company operates through the following business segments: Gas Company, Pike and Holding Company. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport & Virgil, New York and two other gas utilities which serve the Elmira and Bath, New York.

