Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 61,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

