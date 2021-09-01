Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $463,409.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $463,409.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.82 or 0.07302860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.67 or 1.00073587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00808275 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

