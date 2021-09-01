Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 7%

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 83,350,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 29,799,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on June 23, 2021 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

