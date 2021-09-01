Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 68,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 144,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

About Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

