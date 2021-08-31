IDEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.73 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.66 million and $6.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

