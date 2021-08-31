Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.54 million and $27,663.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,190,065 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

