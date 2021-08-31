Head to Head Comparison: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) versus Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 4 0 2.80

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 8.07% 11.14% 5.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.73 billion 2.20 -$25.50 million $2.88 20.33

Berkshire Grey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altra Industrial Motion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.