Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 554,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

SOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

