Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Update

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 63.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. 508,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,123. Nevro has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

