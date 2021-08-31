FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $574.96 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $574.96 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00151479 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

