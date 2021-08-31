WeOwn (CHX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $169,107.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $169,107.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

