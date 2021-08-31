Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $110.73 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $208,249.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $110.73 or 0.00235649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

