Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 1,124,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,466. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
