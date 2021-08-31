Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

