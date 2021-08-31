The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$5.01 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
