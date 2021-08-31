Bora Chung Sells 799 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.

NYSE BILL traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $291.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Bill.com by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

