ContentBox Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $32,669.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00514534 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.