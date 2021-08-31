Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 400,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

