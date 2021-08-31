Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Decreases By 29.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 47,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

