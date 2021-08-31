Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,609,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 851,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 758,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 979,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,806. Enel Américas has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

