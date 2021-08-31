BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 324,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,988. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.