SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

