Playcent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,586.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $101,586.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

